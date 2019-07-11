Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Cut Holding as Valuation Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Holder Capital International Sarl Decreased Its Position by $484,800

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,653 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 30,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $114.11. About 9.05 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 11/04/2018 – LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD LRE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 650P; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 779,652 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was sold by BACON ASHLEY. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.25B for 11.19 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 348,956 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 1.04% or 261.16 million shares in its portfolio. Arrow Corporation has 1.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 70,894 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Excalibur, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,059 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 10,182 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 1.26% or 7.62 million shares. Msd Limited Partnership stated it has 75,000 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chou invested in 4.67% or 109,275 shares. Westend Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 341,501 shares in its portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa has 3.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pitcairn Company reported 0.42% stake. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5,197 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt reported 28,934 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 102,689 shares. Bryn Mawr Com has 0.61% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 85,854 shares. Central Bank & Trust Communication, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,124 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc stated it has 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 4,575 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Management has 0.14% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5.28 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 22,486 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.1% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Farmers Bancshares owns 190 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 67 shares. 27 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 63,200 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $453.98 million for 23.26 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: WM, ADI, WMB, XEL, CXO – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.