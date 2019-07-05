Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Increased Holding by $1.77 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Fairfield Bush & Company Boosted Its Nokia (NOK) Holding by $2.93 Million as Stock Price Declined

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 6.36M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Net Loss EUR351M; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Underlying Reasons For Soft Networks Margins Are Temporary, 1Q Not The New Normal, Will Rebound in Coming Quarters; 17/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Launches Program to Help Fund Smart Cities in Canada; 20/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Nokia unit revival may breathe new life into TN electronics sector; 02/05/2018 – Nokia Plans Sale of Digital Health Unit to Withings Co-Founder Eric Carreel; 27/04/2018 – TechnoBuffalo: Nokia X6 looks awesome for a mid-range phone; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Digital Health Unit Review is Continuing; 19/04/2018 – Nokia to publish first-quarter 2018 interim report on April 26, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Nokia wins State Grid Corporation of China optical transport network upgrade in Beijing and Tianjin; 29/03/2018 – Nokia wins its largest-ever GSM-Railway contract with Polish PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe to modernize critical communications network

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,627 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, up from 169,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.74. About 438,120 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd invested in 1.63% or 78,500 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Principal Financial Group has 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 184,564 are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated stated it has 1.50 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 143,436 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 112,400 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Hrt Financial Lc has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 2,423 are held by Renaissance Inv Gru Ltd Co. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.17% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1.75M shares. Jnba Fin Advisors holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares to 139,792 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,013 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Stifel, Nicolaus â€œBest on The Streetâ€ Semiconductor Equity Analyst Sees Several Sub-Sectors as Prime for Investors – The Wall Street Transcript” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $514,269 activity.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $301.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,823 shares to 42,531 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,132 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Financials Etf (VFH).

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nokia celebrates 30th commercial 5G deal NYSE:NOK – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nokia: This Is The Moment Of Truth – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ferrari N.V. (RACE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nokia News: Why NOK Stock Is Getting Nicked Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 22, 2019.