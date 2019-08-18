Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Increased Its Holding by $99.42 Million; D R Horton (DHI) Shares Rose While Senator Investment Group LP Upped Stake

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 2.72M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 132.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 946,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.77 million, up from 713,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.32 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mufg Americas Hldgs has invested 0.69% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 113,095 were accumulated by Washington. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited holds 239,386 shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.03% or 6,485 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 50,566 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 458,492 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc holds 275,741 shares. Thomas White Ltd accumulated 8,717 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Confluence accumulated 1.35% or 758,839 shares. 1,329 are owned by Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Whittier Co has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Principal Fin Gp accumulated 0.05% or 547,864 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs invested in 409 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 2.67% or 71,093 shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 502,505 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $531.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 489,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA: Analog Devices A Potential Big Winner From 5G – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: VUZI,DATA,ADI – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments +6.6% on beats, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,812 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 47,767 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 85,029 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 191,168 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 27,460 shares. 48,479 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Limited. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 44,653 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 40,262 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 14,820 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 50,118 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd. Hudock Grp Lc owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.02M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,770 shares. Axa accumulated 31,354 shares.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $183.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.