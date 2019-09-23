Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $4.87 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Lakeview Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc sold 2,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, down from 23,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal –

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 43,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 349,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.42 million, up from 305,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 3.28 million shares traded or 50.42% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 30,678 shares to 255,621 shares, valued at $28.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Life Storage Inc by 5,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,931 shares, and cut its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 791 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.08% or 86,303 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa owns 1,915 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 706,014 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 227,135 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 30,033 are owned by Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 65,989 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 25,776 shares. Pinnacle Associates has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,369 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ellington Management Group Ltd invested in 3,100 shares. Whale Rock Management Ltd Liability holds 1.17 million shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters owns 32,800 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability reported 444 shares stake. America First Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 777 shares.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “VIDEO: Make 5G Investing Plays Like the Pros – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.