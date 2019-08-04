Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Raised Its Holding by $485,625; Nucor Corp. (NUE) Position Boosted by Opus Investment Management Inc

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 43.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 15,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.40 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp. (NUE) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 1.72 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q

