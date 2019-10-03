Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Since Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 272 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3 11.46 270.36M -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 7,862,502,181.12% -4.2% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s 1.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 66.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s 2.01 beta is the reason why it is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

The downside potential is -1.06% for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation with consensus target price of $72. Competitively Oasis Petroleum Inc. has an average target price of $6.43, with potential upside of 102.20%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 98%. About 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while Oasis Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.