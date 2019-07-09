Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Both Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 56 2.74 N/A 1.14 64.20 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.69 N/A 0.28 15.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a consensus price target of $66.83, and a -5.75% downside potential. On the other hand, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s potential upside is 62.91% and its average price target is $6.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is looking more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.5% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.94% 17.04% 65.46% 25.18% 5.3% 66.22% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.