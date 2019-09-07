Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Antero Midstream GP LP (:)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Antero Midstream GP LP (:), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 243 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90 Antero Midstream GP LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Antero Midstream GP LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Antero Midstream GP LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Antero Midstream GP LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Antero Midstream GP LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Antero Midstream GP LP 0 0 0 0.00

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s downside potential is -8.75% at a $66.4 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 80.14% of Antero Midstream GP LP are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.05% are Antero Midstream GP LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Antero Midstream GP LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Antero Midstream GP LP.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.