Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) Comparison side by side

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 60 2.77 N/A 1.14 64.90 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 133 2.04 N/A 2.53 47.78

Table 1 demonstrates Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. Competitively, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s beta is 0.43 which is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is $66.83, with potential downside of -7.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 2.6%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.