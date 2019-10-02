Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.40% 1.20% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation N/A 4,415 64.90 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $72, suggesting a potential downside of -1.06%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 92.22%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s rivals beat Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.