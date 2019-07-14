Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 57 2.82 N/A 1.14 64.20 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.82 N/A 0.22 10.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. HighPoint Resources Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s 1.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s 228.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival HighPoint Resources Corporation is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s average price target is $66.83, while its potential downside is -8.59%. Competitively HighPoint Resources Corporation has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 255.03%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that HighPoint Resources Corporation seems more appealing than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and HighPoint Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 98% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.94% 17.04% 65.46% 25.18% 5.3% 66.22% HighPoint Resources Corporation -4.24% -15.67% -12.06% -49.55% -63.67% -9.24%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while HighPoint Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.