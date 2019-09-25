Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Comparison side by side

Both Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 264 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.45 N/A 0.28 13.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a -3.46% downside potential and a consensus target price of $70.25. Competitively Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 81.52%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. seems more appealing than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares and 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.