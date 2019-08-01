Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Position Has Upped by Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holder Fortress Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 27,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 201,682 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 173,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.31. About 977,123 shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 225,357 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd reported 32,165 shares. 125 are held by City Holdings Co. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 42,088 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company holds 2.92M shares. Hartford Mngmt reported 8,174 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,115 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). C M Bidwell And Assocs accumulated 0% or 11 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 302 shares. 20,567 are owned by Wunderlich Cap Managemnt. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 4,567 shares. Cambrian Capital Lp holds 4.87% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 74,916 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Sigma Invest Counselors Inc reported 0.21% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DIS, APC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anadarko says will resume negotiations with Occidental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners L.P. by 28,111 shares to 6.16 million shares, valued at $89.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Co. (NYSE:SM) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Partners L.P. (NYSE:GLOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na invested in 86,069 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr reported 2.83 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 377,454 shares. Sei Invests owns 186,432 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Co reported 0.56% stake. Hightower stated it has 6,374 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 5,410 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Etrade Lc has invested 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Da Davidson & accumulated 7,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,884 shares. Blair William & Il reported 5,571 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 112,538 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 37,625 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.