Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Holder Price Michael F Increased Its Position by $6.16 Million as Share Price Rose; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increases Stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX)

Price Michael F increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 141.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 88,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 176.19% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 332,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 677,893 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.03M, up from 345,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 507,372 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 73,921 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 172 shares. Pentwater Cap Limited Partnership has invested 6.66% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 220 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 0.08% or 70,785 shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers owns 573,298 shares or 4.33% of their US portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.5% or 161,685 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Whitebox Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Paloma Prtnrs Management owns 109,215 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.14% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 4,986 were accumulated by Beck Mack And Oliver Llc. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 8,111 shares. Css Limited Liability Com Il owns 44,100 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc. by 819,066 shares to 444,039 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brt Realty Trust (NYSE:BRT) by 23,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,700 shares, and cut its stake in Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP).

