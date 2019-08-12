Anadarko Petroleum Common (APC) Holding Has Upped by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc; Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Price Rose While Bridgewater Associates LP Lifted Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 83.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 20,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 45,133 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 24,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.31% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Common (APC) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 10,973 shares as the company's stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 44,948 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 33,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.22% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 532,640 shares. 38,234 were accumulated by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.07% or 64,811 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 2,911 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 24,024 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares, West Virginia-based fund reported 10,921 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.92M shares. Moreover, M&T Fincl Bank Corp has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 65,262 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,273 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt accumulated 20,567 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 384,708 shares. Moreover, Cambridge has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 7,787 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 110,827 shares to 44,244 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 12,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,017 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,146 shares to 305,445 shares, valued at $36.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 42,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,545 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).