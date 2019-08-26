Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Valuation Rose While Heritage Investors Management Has Increased Holding by $1.11 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Cut Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 128,023 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 103,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 3.63 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,527 shares to 636,274 shares, valued at $34.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 3,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,624 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 678,439 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc accumulated 12,124 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tennessee-based Laffer has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 1.73M shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 12,032 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Advisors Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2,292 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 0.18% stake. Fiduciary Co holds 15,178 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 356,334 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 7,776 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Street invested in 25.10 million shares.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 115,162 shares to 117,805 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Cap reported 5,185 shares stake. Davidson Inv Advisors holds 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3,768 shares. 79,425 are owned by Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Management holds 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 29,677 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc stated it has 21,763 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. 3,036 are owned by Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Company. Freestone Capital Lc owns 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,035 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grand Jean Management has invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lvm Cap Management Mi reported 139,864 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 9,596 shares in its portfolio. West Chester Advsrs has invested 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 5.75 million shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 225,577 shares.

