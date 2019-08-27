Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake Lifted by Bourgeon Capital Management Llc; Highbridge Capital Management Has Upped Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $106.59. About 129,264 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 19,670 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Leidos Holdings & IDEX Set to Join S&P 500; Grubhub & Foot Locker to Join S&P MidCap 400; National Beverage to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 1,150 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc owns 42,068 shares. 83,075 are owned by Banque Pictet And Cie. 7,167 are owned by Whittier Tru Communications. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Shelton owns 0.09% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1,050 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia reported 78,704 shares. Moreover, Patten & Patten Tn has 0.18% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 35,812 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 15.86 million shares. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.29% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp owns 38,277 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 93,069 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 4,661 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 40,582 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mellanox-Nvidia merger spread balloons after Trump tweets – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy These Cryptocurrency Stocks to Play This Latest Bitcoin Surge – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLNX, TNXP among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Advanced Micro Devices: Playing for Scale – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox: Long The Deal Spread – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancshares holds 2,390 shares. 166,233 are held by Gabelli & Invest Advisers. One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 177 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 157,894 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 59,891 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 430,892 were accumulated by Carlson Capital L P. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 89,321 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has 276,484 shares. Havens Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 7.56% or 66,000 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 13,500 shares. Foundry Partners Lc stated it has 19,382 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 16,373 shares. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma has 0.31% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 28,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,811 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).