Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake Increased by Salem Capital Management Inc; Twele Capital Management Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Trimmed by $3.86 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 474,835 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 173.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 51,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 81,425 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 176.48% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Occidental accelerates Anadarko acquisition timeline – Houston Business Journal” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: 9News.com and their article: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger – 9News.com KUSA” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New CEO, COO, chairman, board members named for Anadarko MLP after Oxy deal closes – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 223 shares. Motco reported 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 62,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cibc Asset Inc owns 72,577 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 93,840 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 7,956 shares. The California-based Regents Of The University Of California has invested 0.65% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 6,000 shares. South Dakota Council reported 1.14 million shares. 44,265 are held by Essex Invest Mngmt Llc. Northeast Fincl Consultants owns 17,722 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 15,178 were reported by Fiduciary Trust Com. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2019 – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Shares for $633,200 were bought by Baker James C on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was made by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,601 shares. Schnieders Management Limited Company holds 0.84% or 122,192 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 18,227 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability accumulated 40,390 shares. Coe Mngmt Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,825 shares. Fmr invested in 0% or 2 shares. American Financial Inc has invested 1.39% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bbva Compass Financial Bank reported 25,671 shares stake. Cibc Mkts invested in 0% or 10,800 shares. Moreover, Noesis Cap Mangement has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 39,025 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 16,419 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Republic Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kings Point Cap accumulated 0.18% or 55,250 shares. 1,941 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company.