Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shares Rose While Carret Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.19 Million; Rr Partners LP Cut Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $544,050

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 5,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 908,072 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.94M, down from 913,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 1.26M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 31,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 7,486 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $528,000, down from 38,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 177.76% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron/Anadarko Deal: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shell Has Best Shale Strategy Of All Oil Majors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental: Market Has Discounted The Error, Buy With Both Hands – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 0.08% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Segall Bryant & Hamill has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Zweig owns 0.75% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 111,236 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). M&T Commercial Bank owns 57,206 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt has 10,850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moab Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 261,013 shares for 5.98% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.13% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Fdx Advsrs owns 9,588 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 4,780 are owned by Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Company. Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bridgewater Assocs Lp has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.62% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt owns 231,750 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 30.44 million shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited holds 3,111 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 11,205 shares. First Merchants reported 17,797 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability reported 2,340 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Landscape Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) holds 1.4% or 23,923 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny holds 1.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 80,227 shares. Cambridge Company owns 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,454 shares. 5,498 were reported by Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management).

More recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.