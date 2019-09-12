Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Upped Stake by $350,000; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding Has Boosted by Corsair Capital Management Lp

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 1204.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 5,415 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 190.08% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 40,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 494,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36M, up from 454,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 1.91M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Lc has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 3.01M were reported by Legal And General Public Limited Com. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,742 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.28% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Fjarde Ap accumulated 143,613 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc holds 2.09% or 172,700 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc reported 161,342 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.06% or 49,199 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Investment has 0.16% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 5,781 shares. Moreover, Dodge & Cox has 1.24% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Northern stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,289 shares. Adams Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 11,115 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc accumulated 55,232 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc has 16,722 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ins by 4,956 shares to 17,203 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 13,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,698 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $341.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 43,346 shares to 170,361 shares, valued at $11.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 10,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,354 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.05% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Barnett Inc reported 0.41% stake. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Walleye Trading Llc holds 2,447 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 324,668 shares. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4.21M shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 298,401 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 10,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 16,760 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0% or 123,246 shares. State Street stated it has 3.18M shares. Elk Creek Limited Liability Company stated it has 166,339 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 28,777 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.01% or 177,044 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was bought by Nicholson Brian T..