Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shareholder Carret Asset Management Lowered Position by $326,925 as Share Price Rose; As Icad (ICAD) Valuation Rose, Eam Investors Has Lifted Its Stake by $428,395

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 7,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 38,785 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 46,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 161.27% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Icad Inc. (ICAD) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 85,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.96% . The institutional investor held 311,900 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 226,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Icad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 7,986 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 113.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT INCREASED FINAL PAYMENT FEE FROM 7% TO 8% OF ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF LOANS ADVANCED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 19,157 shares to 69,933 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Airgain Inc. by 33,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,358 shares, and cut its stake in Pdvwireless Inc..

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16 million for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.