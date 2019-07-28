Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shareholder Carret Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $326,925; Grisanti Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $1.32 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 7,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 44,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data breach scandal; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS WITH ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNT OF INFORMATION BEFORE CHANGES WERE MADE TO REDUCE DATA ACCESS IN 2014; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says Data-Sharing Tool Complied With FTC; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – NEXT WEEK, CO TO REMOVE DEVELOPER’S ABILITY TO REQUEST DATA PEOPLE SHARED WITH THEM IF IT APPEARS THEY HAVE NOT USED APP IN LAST 3 MONTHS; 12/04/2018 – Scott Stringer Says Facebook Has to Act to Restore Shareholder Confidence (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Says Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to U.K. Lawmakers; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook’s Board; 20/03/2018 – The firm is at the center of a controversy following multiple reports that said it collected private information from Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 7,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,785 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 46,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 6.13 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 11,097 shares to 49,663 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,023 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. APC’s profit will be $276.32 million for 33.46 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.