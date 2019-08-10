Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Share Price Rose While Petroleum & Resources Cut Its Stake by $3.11 Million; As Coty (COTY) Share Price Rose, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 69,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 188,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, down from 257,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 155.05% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 408,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 2.29 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cadence Capital Mngmt Llc owns 7,185 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Co stated it has 22,058 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has 22,053 shares. The Illinois-based First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Mrj Capital has 0.63% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 161,927 shares. 4.90 million are owned by Bank Of Mellon Corp. Ftb owns 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 50 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested in 0.01% or 19,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 860,450 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2.94M shares. Skylands Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16M for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 142,155 shares to 4.18M shares, valued at $137.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 213,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 56,107 shares. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 10.97 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Limited holds 0.03% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Limited reported 832,754 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 6.97 million shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 430,905 were accumulated by Aperio Group Limited. Fil Ltd invested in 92,365 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 85,554 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 3,855 are owned by Moody Natl Bank Division. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 282,429 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity.