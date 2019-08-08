Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Market Value Rose While Salem Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Regions Financial New (RF) Holding Has Raised by Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 173.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 51,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 81,425 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 11.71 million shares traded or 23.30% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 30,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 119,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 88,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 12.73 million shares traded or 10.71% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Miller Howard Investments New York stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2,346 shares. Caymus Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.21 million shares. New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Webster Bankshares N A reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund accumulated 9,932 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial holds 57,685 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 53,320 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 0.16% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 87,925 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 17,500 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc reported 20,209 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 1,616 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 200,163 shares.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Floating Rate Not E Funding Etf (FLOT) by 142,331 shares to 171,367 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avago Technologies Ltd by 4,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,463 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIG).