Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holding Raised by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc; Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $698,700 as Share Value Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 256.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 39,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 55,232 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 169.43% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 14,594 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 9,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $147.23. About 943,240 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New Industrial Drying System Promises to Save Water and Reduce Energy Use by 65 Percent – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sempra Energy’s Subsidiary IEnova Signs Two Long-Term Solar Capacity Agreements With Liverpool And Circle K – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “SoCalGas Applauds More Than 100 Local Governments in Southern California that Pass Resolutions in Support of Balanced Energy Policies – GuruFocus.com” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 5,809 shares to 30,198 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,870 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 14,682 shares to 23,402 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,662 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).