Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holding Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group Llc; Westchester Capital Management Increases Holding in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX)

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 113.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 372,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 702,305 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.94M, up from 329,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 160.88% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 150,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 425,700 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 1.50M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ-FRPH) ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO SELL ITS INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N SAYS SET UP TO HAVE FIRST CLOSE OF INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER – MEDIA CALL; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into US subprime car-loan market; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy Gramercy Property in $7.6 billion deal; 23/04/2018 – Blackstone Asks Spain’s Market Regulator to Approve Bid for Hispania

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.07 million shares to 712,228 shares, valued at $22.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in August 19 Calls On Atvi Us (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,500 shares to 485,979 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

