Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holding Has Upped by Bourgeon Capital Management Llc; Mutual Of America Capital Management Holding in Iberiabank Corp. (IBKC) Raised by $2.79 Million

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,670 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 6.13 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp. (IBKC) by 134.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 39,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,559 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 29,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 218,204 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Pcl owns 92,225 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0.03% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 950 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 5,145 shares. Ellington Management Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 5,900 shares. Dupont Capital, Delaware-based fund reported 18,500 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Forest Hill Cap Limited Liability holds 4.13% or 187,252 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 39,847 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc owns 5,330 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 261,622 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Basswood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 54,492 shares. Millennium Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 207,863 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Trexquant Investment LP owns 7,595 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 29,090 shares to 48,411 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 59,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,980 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $27,609 activity. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $972,530 was made by KOERNER JOHN E III on Tuesday, May 28. BROWN MICHAEL J sold $671,163 worth of stock. $518,042 worth of stock was sold by Restel Anthony J on Friday, February 1. MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR sold $76,290 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, March 14 the insider COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Lc holds 279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Group owns 813,608 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset stated it has 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Endurance Wealth holds 55,720 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc reported 1,616 shares stake. Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.22% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 532,640 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.08% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Quantitative Ltd Liability Com accumulated 54,100 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 714,819 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mackenzie invested in 0.01% or 57,685 shares. Laffer Investments owns 45,113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Woodstock holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 134,155 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 97,189 shares. Cornerstone has 552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb National Bank N A has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 472 shares.