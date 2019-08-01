Anadarko Pete (Put) (APC) Shareholder Bank Of America Has Increased Stake; Orinda Asset Management Increased Stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI)

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 106,550 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (APC) by 803.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 862,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 970,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 939,406 shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commerce Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Clean Yield Gp reported 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Veritable Lp invested in 24,024 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 929,793 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 198,203 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.77% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 4.47M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 23,900 shares. Riverhead Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.07% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 18,849 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp reported 7.65M shares stake. Oppenheimer invested in 82,004 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 9,344 shares. Hartford holds 0.13% or 8,174 shares in its portfolio.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp F (FAM) by 40,914 shares to 97,816 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 186,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

