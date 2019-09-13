Anadarko Pete (Put) (APC) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position as Stock Value Rose; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Rose, First Republic Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (APC) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.64 million, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 174.38% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 2,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 5,493 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781,000, down from 8,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.56. About 184,162 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 223,231 shares. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs L P, a California-based fund reported 17,288 shares. Victory Management accumulated 1.05M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.68 million shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 123,919 shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Daiwa Secs Group stated it has 1,800 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Concorde Asset has 6,943 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability holds 0% or 657 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0.01% or 276,168 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 93 shares. Aristeia Ltd Com has 0.56% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 84,449 shares. The Texas-based Next Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,573 shares to 82,903 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 5,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Mngmt stated it has 477,365 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 940,672 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 36,520 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv reported 788,896 shares stake. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 3,400 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc invested in 1.38 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Stevens Management Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 121,120 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 5,275 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield Gp Inc has 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Nuwave Inv Llc has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Boston has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.15% stake. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 56,196 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). North American Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 6,062 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 68,200 shares to 350,600 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 213,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

