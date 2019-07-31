Anadarko Pete Com (APC) Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Raised Stake; Alleghany Del (Y) Holder Mcrae Capital Management Boosted Holding

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 351.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,340 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $701.33. About 42,830 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (APC) by 157.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 24,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,572 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 15,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $74.04. About 5.43M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anadarko Petroleum Still Has A Debt Issue – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dow Jones Edges Higher on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anadarko sets Occidental merger vote for Aug. 8 – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exiting Anadarko As Deal Nears Closure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs owns 17,973 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Int Gru Inc Inc owns 206,269 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs has 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 9,128 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt, Rhode Island-based fund reported 55,720 shares. Benin Mgmt Corp has invested 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 6,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 2,346 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 929,793 shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,080 shares. Adirondack Trust invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 1,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Schroder Investment Mgmt Group invested in 0% or 25,218 shares. 6,400 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Nordea Management Ab invested in 731,351 shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 15,869 shares to 149,851 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 9,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,793 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc Com.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,100 shares to 122,415 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,995 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentair +3% post Q2 results beat; provides Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TAL Education slipped 8% on Q1 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Penske Automotive Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.