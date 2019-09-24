Anadarko Pete Com (APC) Shareholder Fdx Advisors Decreased Its Holding; Salem Investment Counselors Stake In Intel (INTC) Was Increased

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 21,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 363,550 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.40 million, up from 342,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 17.54M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (APC) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 5,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 9,588 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, down from 14,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 177.76% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,216 shares to 11,952 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 14,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,494 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 55,078 shares to 124,627 shares, valued at $24.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

