Anadarko Pete Com (APC) Holder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Upped Its Position by $1.12 Million as Share Price Rose; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Nike (NKE) as Stock Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (APC) by 157.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 24,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 40,572 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 15,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 161.52% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 40,000 shares to 304,407 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 65,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

