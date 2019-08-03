Anadarko Pete (APC) Valuation Rose While Bronson Point Management Upped by $6.89 Million Its Position; Karpus Management Has Lowered Holding in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by $941,208

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 4.80M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 29,620 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 9,425 shares to 270,405 shares, valued at $78.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT) by 68,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Acq Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc owns 150,139 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% or 18,040 shares. Fmr Llc stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 19,604 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 29,425 shares. Cohen And Steers accumulated 29,617 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has 0.02% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 188,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn owns 137,127 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com accumulated 19,105 shares or 0% of the stock. 1607 Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 113,700 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.32% or 56,866 shares. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 49,002 shares. Robinson Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 532,640 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 68,000 shares. 11,014 were reported by Allstate. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 125,004 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.83% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 27,065 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc has 0.12% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2.92 million shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 813,608 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc has 12,124 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.52% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 19,670 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1,450 shares. General American Invsts Com Inc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 252,500 shares.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

