Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Value Rose While Arosa Capital Management LP Increased Stake; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Upped Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $528,192

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 24.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 12,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 64,296 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 51,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 3.38 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 315.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 447,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 590,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.83 million, up from 142,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 170.84% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.17% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 20,000 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 58,427 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 9,277 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 53,000 shares. 30,978 are owned by Agf Invs Inc. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd accumulated 5,630 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Eck Associates reported 1.14 million shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 14,970 shares. Moreover, Cambiar Invsts Limited Company has 0.67% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 617,535 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Co invested in 15,767 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Llc owns 74,187 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 137,227 shares. 50,257 were accumulated by Raymond James Serv Advisors. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 610,113 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 572,324 shares to 446,810 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 19,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

