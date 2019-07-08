Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake Increased by Tdam Usa Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Decreased Its Position

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 36.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,218 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 5,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.3. About 651,303 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 12,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,809 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 115,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 7.11 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,381 shares to 26,325 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,115 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

