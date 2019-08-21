Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $14.58 Million as Share Value Rose; Paradigm Financial Advisors Holding in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Has Decreased by $553,500

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 323,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 263,906 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00M, down from 587,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.56% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Micron Technology (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 11.18 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 145,191 shares to 146,191 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 16,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,090 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Oil Fund (USO).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.61M for 26.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16 million for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

