Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Lowered Its Holding; Davis-Rea LTD Boosted Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) as Share Value Declined

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 198.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, up from 4,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.37. About 493,729 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 646,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 711,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 236.76% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 20,000 shares to 277,114 shares, valued at $42.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 9,133 shares to 152,883 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,762 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).