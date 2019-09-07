Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Boosted Holding by $2.92 Million; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Boosted Insperity Com (NSP) Stake

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 711,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.34 million, up from 646,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 176.67% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 24,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 20,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $100.58. About 371,007 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 19,100 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc Com (NYSE:MGA) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,340 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust invested in 1,593 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 592,460 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). The Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) has invested 0.73% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Zacks Management, Illinois-based fund reported 40,621 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 594,543 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 84,703 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 17,780 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 296,965 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 53,649 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 2,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 16 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 133,617 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 22,053 shares. 45,113 were reported by Laffer Invests. Eulav Asset has 68,000 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 24,024 shares. 92,806 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Street Corp has 25.10 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Arrow Financial, New York-based fund reported 8,002 shares. Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 137,227 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Com owns 1.74M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.08% or 1.68M shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.19% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 494,467 shares. First Personal Finance Serv stated it has 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.18% or 384,708 shares.

