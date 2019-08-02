Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Boosted Its Stake by $2.92 Million; Ibm Retirement Fund Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $449,661

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 711,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.34M, up from 646,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.31. About 9.17M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oslo Asset As invested 7.25% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ally Fincl holds 0.39% or 45,000 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc owns 1.49M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). D E Shaw & holds 0.17% or 2.86M shares in its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 106,519 shares. Cambiar Investors Lc owns 617,535 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Us Bank De holds 163,203 shares. 20,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 356,334 shares. Factory Mutual invested in 538,700 shares. Patten Grp owns 0.19% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 9,545 shares. Carroll Associate invested in 1,616 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.