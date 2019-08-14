Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Decreased Its Stake by $6.71 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder America First Investment Advisors Increased Stake

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 149,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 169,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 160.32% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 11.37M shares traded or 14.93% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Cap Inc holds 0.63% or 61,035 shares. California-based Capital Sarl has invested 1.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 241,413 are held by Davidson Inv Advsrs. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated holds 98,849 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Arrow Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Personal Finance Svcs holds 325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc owns 20,783 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Den Berg Management I stated it has 5.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barbara Oil owns 16,000 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Mathes Co Inc invested in 0.38% or 17,300 shares. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 1.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 35,889 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 80,769 shares. Lifeplan Grp stated it has 75 shares.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16 million for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc has 214,814 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brookstone stated it has 4,547 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 106,984 shares. Prudential Public Lc has 1.07 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association holds 157,910 shares. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.83% or 27,065 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 11,014 shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 0.03% or 1,700 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4.72 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.04M shares. Fmr Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.03% or 51,574 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 7,734 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 25,200 shares to 103,200 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).