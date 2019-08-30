Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Increased Holding; Hap Trading Lowered Constellation Brands (Call) (STZ) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 12,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 209,001 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, up from 196,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.88% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (Call) (STZ) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 209,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 10,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 219,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $205.04. About 126,852 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Management Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Oppenheimer & Commerce, a New York-based fund reported 82,004 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 9,128 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 213,819 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Finemark Retail Bank Trust stated it has 102,418 shares. Stoneridge Lc invested 0.29% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Sir Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.2% or 263,906 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 57,685 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.11% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalances Due to Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Carl Icahn toughens his stance in board member fight with Occidental Petroleum – New York Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Constituent Changes to The Cushing® Energy Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 10,539 shares to 81,548 shares, valued at $23.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 15,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,417 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR) by 279,300 shares to 314,800 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 26,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Ltd Liability Com has 1.77% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Haverford reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kj Harrison & Partners reported 11,250 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 2,547 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Appleton Partners Inc Ma reported 37,955 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc accumulated 2,350 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.24% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moors And Cabot Inc stated it has 42,664 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 167,616 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 11,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx owns 3,101 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Addison Capital has invested 2.27% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,798 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).