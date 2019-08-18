Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Lifted Holding by $30.63 Million as Shares Rose; Roundview Capital Raised Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Position by $340,032

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 125.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,458 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, up from 2,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 695,885 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 680,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18 million, up from 532,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 244,200 shares to 217,082 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 735,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,383 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 22,053 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Management has 0.09% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 6,138 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 13,142 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 1.57% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 158,285 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Jnba Financial Advisors holds 36 shares. Putnam Invests Lc has 2.38M shares. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Ltd accumulated 123,936 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 13,953 shares. Alyeska Gru Limited Partnership has 971,001 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc owns 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 14,371 shares. Voloridge Investment Llc holds 245,907 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 78,704 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset Management Company invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 296,475 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Advsr has 0.18% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Philadelphia Tru Communication has invested 0.23% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). First Advsrs LP stated it has 411,281 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Llp reported 683,053 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.12% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 5.27M shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc reported 0.03% stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.31% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Peninsula Asset Mngmt accumulated 23,846 shares. Maverick stated it has 22,090 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.