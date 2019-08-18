Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Bronson Point Management Upped Its Holding by $6.89 Million as Stock Rose; Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Increased Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $511,600 as Share Value Declined

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 6,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,750 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Inv Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 75,094 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 286,968 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,340 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 21,594 shares. 74,651 are held by Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp. Harvey Llc holds 103,871 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. The New York-based Hrt Financial Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj invested 4.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Farmers National Bank & Trust has 0.4% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,031 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 0.55% or 19,075 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 680,606 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct stated it has 40,953 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt owns 1.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 94,000 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks holds 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 37,944 shares. California-based Sfe Counsel has invested 1.95% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Corporation stated it has 33,674 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Fruth Investment Management has 0.11% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 5,781 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 12,000 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 163,203 shares. Syntal Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 4,960 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 15,475 shares. Texas-based Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 93,940 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 62,631 shares. Encompass Capital Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.26M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 543,655 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2,292 are held by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 42,088 shares. Meridian owns 5,100 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.