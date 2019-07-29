Anadarko Pete (APC) Position Maintained by Chilton Capital Management Llc; Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Upped Its Holding by $3.25 Million as Share Price Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 12,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,001 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, up from 196,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 6.38M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 7.77 million shares traded or 5.48% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 14,216 shares to 116,449 shares, valued at $22.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,335 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

