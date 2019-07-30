Anadarko Pete (APC) Position Maintained by Bronson Point Management Llc; As Hasbro (HAS) Stock Value Rose, Aureus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $452,200

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.31. About 1.03M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 12,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $126.25. About 215,819 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 15/03/2018 – HASBRO SAYS EXPECTS PENDING LIQUIDATION AND CLOSURE OF TOYS “R” US STORES TO BE DISRUPTIVE TO ITS BUSINESS IN NEAR TERM, MOST NOTABLY DURING 2018; 23/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hasbro Rtgs Unchgd On Weak 1Q Prfmce; 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to Acquire Saban Brands’ Power Rangers and Other Entertainment Assets; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO SAYS `LAST JEDI’ TOYS CAME OUT TOO SOON BEFORE FILM; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys &

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anadarko’s Q2 highlighted by stronger than expected production – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exiting Anadarko As Deal Nears Closure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.17% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 763,496 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Department Mb Retail Bank N A stated it has 472 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 18 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Company has 2,000 shares. Sei Invs Co has 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 328,281 shares. Eaton Vance owns 0.09% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 831,334 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 18,849 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 348,926 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding holds 2.09M shares. 3,200 were reported by Field And Main Bank. Adams Asset Llc holds 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 11,115 shares. Luminus Llc reported 0.17% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dril-Quip (DRQ) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Backlog Surges – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Nasdaq (NDAQ) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wake Up When RingCentral Calls – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 1,973 shares to 227,129 shares, valued at $35.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $275.64 million for 14.41 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.