Anadarko Pete (APC) Position Lifted by Chilton Capital Management Llc; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Asset Management Group Raised Its Holding by $767,258

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 1.58 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 12,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,001 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, up from 196,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 2.72M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 11,551 shares to 110,667 shares, valued at $22.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 16,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,416 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Lc has 96,171 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Allstate Corporation stated it has 11,014 shares. 188,200 are owned by Adams Natural Fund. 83,075 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 93,069 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Salem, Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,425 shares. 568,578 were reported by Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp. Asset Mngmt owns 2,292 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has 0.26% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 9.61M were reported by Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Ltd Company. Mercer Advisers invested in 0.13% or 4,300 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.47% or 36,000 shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Whittier Trust reported 7,167 shares stake. Guinness Asset has 1.75% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 226,500 shares.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “The Price of Knowledge – GuruFocus.com” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Occidental Ups Its Bid For Anadarko, Threatens Chevron Deal – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron/Anadarko Deal: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.