Anadarko Pete (APC) Position Held by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Rose While Park Circle Co Trimmed Its Stake

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 16.50M shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 50,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 815,936 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.11 million, up from 765,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 9.14M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Coca-Cola (KO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola Is Beginning To Turn The Ship – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

