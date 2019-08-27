Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding Raised by Arosa Capital Management Lp; Villere St Denis J & Co Position in 3 (DDD) Has Cut by $4.54 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 315.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 447,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 590,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.83M, up from 142,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in 3 (DDD) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 453,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.15% . The institutional investor held 4.36M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86 million, down from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in 3 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 768,342 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing Industry’; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 1C; 16/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP DDD.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 09/05/2018 – 3D Systems Short-Interest Ratio Rises 7.2% to 23 Days; 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4 with World’s Fastest Time-to-Part; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Rev $177.3M; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $165.9M, EST. $159.7M; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q REV. $177.3M, PRELIM. $176M-$178M; 13/04/2018 – 3D Systems Prevails in Acctg Trial for Former Employee’s Violation of Non-Competition Covenant; Court Orders Disgorgement; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 37,581 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 343,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 6,138 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Utah Retirement invested in 0.09% or 95,205 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 543,655 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,555 shares. Albert D Mason Inc holds 19,080 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 104,075 shares. Mitchell Gru holds 3.88% or 80,118 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 0.21% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Estabrook Cap holds 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 1,182 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.73M shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 12,574 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 163,203 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DDD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 80.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 79.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors reported 0% stake. Df Dent reported 95,902 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Mutual Of America Lc holds 0% or 3,250 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 171,533 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). 4,912 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Villere St Denis J & Ltd reported 4.36M shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Atwood And Palmer Inc has 50 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). 28,500 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 3,746 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 28,667 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,592 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $78.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp.