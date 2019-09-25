Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding Lifted by Highvista Strategies Llc; As Cooper Companies (COO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Davis R M Has Trimmed Stake

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 709.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 32,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 37,240 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 173.72% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (COO) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 14,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 15,814 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, down from 30,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Cooper Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.86. About 155,319 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Inv Corp reported 236,900 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 4.37M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kistler reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management has 0.56% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 10,750 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 8,111 shares. Bridges Investment Management Inc reported 15,835 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, a Hawaii-based fund reported 11 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.12% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 841,625 shares. Jet Cap LP holds 648,000 shares. Evergreen Management Lc owns 3,213 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blair William Il accumulated 26,780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invests accumulated 44,845 shares. Pettee Invsts owns 6,020 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 54,194 shares.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Will Chevron Come Over The Top? – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DIS, APC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anadarko: More Meat On The Bone – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Jane Street Group Lc reported 3,176 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 0% or 1,954 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Metropolitan Life Insur Company accumulated 7,768 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt holds 0.12% or 12,390 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 12,381 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Utah Retirement Sys reported 9,155 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund reported 1,032 shares. Fragasso Inc invested in 0.11% or 1,612 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Ltd has 2,172 shares. Moreover, Scotia Incorporated has 0% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 640 shares. Kings Point stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 512 shares to 13,567 shares, valued at $25.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.11 million for 22.84 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.