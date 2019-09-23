Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding by $358,400; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Declined, Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Trimmed Holding

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 181,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.71 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $113.61. About 1.10 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 15,150 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 20,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 177.76% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 1.74M shares. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 36,000 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 73,833 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 2.54 million shares. 7,167 are held by Wesbanco Bancshares Inc. Moreover, Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0.04% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 2,925 were accumulated by Leavell Investment Management. Westchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 7.33% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn reported 0% stake. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited stated it has 44,517 shares. Haverford Trust Co accumulated 3,993 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Co owns 27,712 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company has invested 0.39% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,370 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $255.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 46,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fin accumulated 223,146 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,413 shares. 2,239 are owned by Intersect Cap Ltd. Greenleaf accumulated 2,541 shares. Moreover, Madison Investment has 2.25% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1.19 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 25.25 million shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt has 0.84% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 27,699 shares. Ellington Ltd Liability Com owns 23,200 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Cap Growth Mgmt LP holds 0.6% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 80,000 shares. Citigroup invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Smith Salley Associates accumulated 4,404 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 5,269 shares. Icon Advisers Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Howe And Rusling Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cleararc Capital reported 3,548 shares.